It is an unfortunate and concerning issue that America has decided to withdraw approximately 1,000 soldiers from northern Syria. This action has given Turkey and their dictator Erdogan permission to slaughter their longtime enemy, the northern Kurds, which will create a humanitarian disaster. This situation is especially disturbing because the Kurds fought valiantly alongside American troops to destroy the ISIS caliphate. The Kurds lost over 10,000 soldiers in the process. Now, America has seen fit to abandon the Kurds to the powerful Turks.
Moreover, the northern Kurd soldiers who have been guarding the ISIS terrorists will, no doubt, abandon their posts to go fight the Turks and attempt to protect their families thereby enabling the terrorists to escape and reestablish their caliphate and continue their terrorist activities in Europe and eventually America.
It is true that Turkey views the Kurdistan Workers' Party or PKK as a terrorist organization, but mediation may well have ameliorated this concern. In addition, and most importantly, what ally will in the future agree to partner with America to fight an enemy when they have observed the manner in which America has abandoned the heroic northern Kurds.
Clay and Marie Dunlap
Lewistown