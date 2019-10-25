“To be or not to be, that is the question.” So Hamlet asked, and it’s the relevant issue of our election choices today. At the voting box you can choose policies that are about being or ceasing to be. The U.S. birth rate is below replacement levels due to cultural agendas that describe the democrat party.
Those policies, deadly to our future, are all about getting rid of God, or at least any God-of-the-Bible rules for living. Of course, it can’t be done. Getting rid of God is like a child wanting to un-make his parents because he didn’t like their rule: dessert only after you eat your dinner. We might get rid or ourselves, but I don’t think it will have much impact on the entity that maintains the cosmos.
The very first instruction from God in the Bible was, “Be fruitful and multiply.” That’s a pretty basic rule that worked well for the human race until the late 20th century and the advent of the pill, no-fault divorce, big government replacing dads, Roe v. Wade and the proliferation of the gay, lesbian and trans agenda, all practices and policies that are really rough on the birth rate. Of course, fundamental to the establishment of these democrat policies, one needs to get rid of the God of the Bible. By my observation, when we remove God’s constraining rules from our lives, individually and corporately, life does not go well. And alas, we are on the road to Hamlet’s end.
Dave Hagstrom
Billings