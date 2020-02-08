U.S. ranchers need COOL for fair market

Beef! Born, bred, fed and dead — oops, I mean processed in the U.S. — is considered the best in the world. Married to a Rosebud County rancher for the past 40 years, I know we take pride in raising a first class, fine and healthy herd of cow/calf pairs. You can taste the difference between beef raised and butchered right here in America (especially Montana!) from meat processed and shipped from miles away coming from foreign countries — who knows what kind of safety standards are in place.

As cattle producers you would think that we offer our calves for sale in a fair market. Not so! In 2015, that right was taken away from us when Congress repealed mandatory Country of Origin Labeling for beef and pork. Canada and Mexico sued the United States over honest beef and pork labeling and prevailed over our sovereignty. Consumers no longer have the opportunity to choose to purchase beef from U.S. producers.

We need to restore mandatory COOL. We ranchers are generally good stewards of the land, raising our cattle with integrity. Ranchers have the right to sell our product in an honest market. Restoring mandatory COOL will give consumers information and choices for their beef and pork. It will create a level playing field for our best local natural resource: beef.