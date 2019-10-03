Climate change is being highlighted at the United Nations Climate Summit. And while pundits debate whether Sweden's Greta Thunberg or the current U.S. president "won" public opinion in their speeches, it is more significant to note the United States and Saudi Arabia have the highest percentage of citizens who do not believe climate change exists.
Here in Montana, we can see climate change firsthand. Wildfires in the western United States have been increasing in frequency and duration since the mid-1980s. Between 1986 and 2003, wildfires occurred nearly four times as often, burned more than six times the land area, and lasted almost five times as long when compared to the period between 1970 and 1986. Many of the areas that have seen increased wildfire activity, like Yellowstone National Park and the Northern Rockies, are protected from or relatively unaffected by human land-use change, suggesting that climate change is a major factor driving the increase in wildfires in these places.
In 2017, the U.S. Forest Service, for whom I once worked as a heli-tack foreman and squad boss on fire crews, reported a historic high for fire suppression costs of $2.4 billion. The Union of Concerned Scientists concludes because of rising temperatures, "the overall potential for wildfires in the western United States is projected to increase."
President Teddy Roosevelt once said, "There can be no greater issue than that of conservation in this country." We might imagine that this environmentally minded president would have taken the lead on addressing climate change.
