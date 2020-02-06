U.S. Senate fails American people

Who of us can tell our employers, “No, I’m not going to do it?” I’ve had a few jobs in my lifetime and I am positive I would have been fired immediately if I said that.
We the People told our employees, the U.S. Senate, to allow further evidence in the impeachment trial. That evidence would have come in the form of firsthand witnesses and information not heard or seen in the House’s inquiry. Somehow, people who swore on a Bible to represent us, thought that wasn’t necessary in America.
This is proof we have no representation in Washington! Sure, most of us think otherwise. We have taxes taken out of our paychecks to pay for schools, a military, social services, to fill potholes and more importantly to pay the wages of those that told us, the voters, “I’m not going to do it!” Not only that, but they also told us where they stand on justice when it comes to them.
People, we are allowing the ethical standards to plummet by allowing our employees to police themselves. For us to side with either party we basically condone such activities and outcomes in our politics. We have allowed the divide to grow so much that justice means so little to some and “We the People” means nothing to others. If you call yourselves a Democrat or Republican you need to quit pointing the blame at your fellow voters and fix your own party. Be better than your employees!
Keith Isaacson
Deer Lodge