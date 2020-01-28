Uncover the truth in government

My Fellow Americans, it is time to crack a book and review your high school U.S. history course. TV is full of Republicans accusing Democrats of trying to overturn the 2016 election. But wait a minute. Are Republicans trying to overturn the American Revolution? We do not want foreigners telling us how to run our country!
We deserve to see all the evidence that affects our democracy. Release every withheld document; allow every witness to testify. The existence of a government “by the people” is wholly dependent on truth and integrity. Facts matter. No cover-up, please.
Marcia Balyeat
Billings