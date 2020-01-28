Uncover the truth in government

Uncover the truth in government

My Fellow Americans, it is time to crack a book and review your high school U.S. history course. TV is full of Republicans accusing Democrats of trying to overturn the 2016 election. But wait a minute. Are Republicans trying to overturn the American Revolution? We do not want foreigners telling us how to run our country!

We deserve to see all the evidence that affects our democracy. Release every withheld document; allow every witness to testify. The existence of a government “by the people” is wholly dependent on truth and integrity. Facts matter. No cover-up, please.

Marcia Balyeat

Billings

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Move City Hall now

A Dec. 19 Gazette editorial asked “Have you heard the citizens of Billings clamoring for a new City Hall? … the City Council has solicited pro…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News