United Luv appreciates support

United Luv extends a heartfelt thank you to the individuals, organization and businesses that have supported us again this year.

Because of this support, United Luv has donated over 550 iPads and has made a positive impact on multiple individuals going through a difficult time.

United Luv’s mission it to donate iPads to hospitals and treatment centers to make a difference in patients’ lives, right now! United Luv is a 501(c)3.

The idea of donating iPads came from Ryan Eaton during his battle with cancer at age 25. He quickly learned there were limited options to pass the time during treatments.

Sadly, he also realized how many people had to fight the battle alone. He wanted to allow those individuals to connect with friends and family and saw the iPad as the perfect tool.

Ryan lost his battle with cancer, but his family continues to carry on his mission.

The iPads donated have been used by patients to connect with friends and family, while others have used them to pass the time by searching the internet, listening to music or playing games. This versatile tool has also been used in retirement homes to Facetime with loved ones. Nonverbal children have learned to communicate through apps personally customized for them. Autistic children have also greatly benefited from the iPads.

To learn more about United Luv, purchase apparel or to make a donation please visit unitedluv.com.

Thank you, Montana.

Sheldon, Vicki, Dusty, Kara, Dallas and Anna Eaton