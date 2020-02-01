United Property Owners column distorted FWP bison rule

The United Property Owners of Montana opinion (Billings Gazette, Jan. 13) is a glaring distortion of facts surrounding a Fish, Wildlife & Parks decision relating to bison restoration in Montana. After eight years of public outreach and analysis of the related science, FWP has not "formally recommended" introduction of "free-roaming" bison. Rather, FWP has requested public proposals for site-specific restoration plans. These plans will be subjected to still more public review. Moreover, free-roaming bison will not be allowed, as FWP requested containment plans to comply with state law 87-1-216. And, under this law, FWP may not allow public, wild bison on any property where they are not welcome and must pay for any damages caused by wandering bison. The legislature has protected property owners who oppose public, wild bison.