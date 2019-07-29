Growing support for universal health coverage through a public program has provoked attention to the question of how to finance such a program. Professor Friedman, health economist at the University of Massachusetts, believes there should not be any controversy about our ability to pay for universal health care. Our current health care system involves so much administrative waste and monopoly pricing that more efficiency would reduce both, making Improved Medicare for All affordable. Friedman discusses projected spending and savings through administrative efficiency and reducing monopoly pricing by Big Pharma and private insurers. He outlines the increased spending of universal coverage. He points out the net cost of universal coverage and the savings over time. Finally, he discusses the sources of funding beginning with public funds already committed along with anticipated additional sources from modest taxes. In summary, his analysis shows how Improved Medicare for All could save Americans over $1 trillion the first year and increased savings over time. These monetary benefits are added to gains in quality of life and reduced mortality. Ten-year national savings on health expenditures go from over $6 trillion to over $13 trillion. Every model tested was cheaper than the current system, while providing improved health care.
Richard A. Damon, MD
Bozeman