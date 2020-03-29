University funding unfair to Bozeman

I read the article concerning the funding policy for the Montana University System (The Billings Gazette, March 7, 2020) with great interest considering that during the last 60 years I have had a significant investment in its operation with self, sons and grandkids.
I would offer kudos to President Waded Cruzado for both her stewardship of Montana State University and also for having the fortitude to call out the Board of Regents for the unfair funding policies which continually favor the University of Montana.
Cruzado has done such an admirable job that she should be rewarded for her efforts and retained at whatever the cost.
The disproportionate funding now in effect appears to avoid the realities of the situation. It is agreed that other factors besides enrollment numbers must be taken into account, but I would hope the Regents keep in mind the following:
It is the primary mission of our state university system to provide an education to students living in Montana.
It is a known fact that both Montana and the nation need more engineers, scientists, mathematicians for which MSU has a nationally recognized reputation for providing.
The enrollment at UM has been in decline for several years which reflects less demand for the courses and degrees provided at that institution.
In the long run the Board of Regents will have to realize that compliance with laws of supply and demand are inevitable in the evolution of any entity and that they will have to conform to this reality. UM will have to sink or swim on its own merits and not continually be buoyed by an unfair funding allocation.
It would be prudent and wise to ensure that MSU receives the resources to maintain its status as a premier provider of the type of education which Montana and the nation require.
Jim Stoner
Billings
