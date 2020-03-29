University funding unfair to Bozeman

I read the article concerning the funding policy for the Montana University System (The Billings Gazette, March 7, 2020) with great interest considering that during the last 60 years I have had a significant investment in its operation with self, sons and grandkids.

I would offer kudos to President Waded Cruzado for both her stewardship of Montana State University and also for having the fortitude to call out the Board of Regents for the unfair funding policies which continually favor the University of Montana.

Cruzado has done such an admirable job that she should be rewarded for her efforts and retained at whatever the cost.

The disproportionate funding now in effect appears to avoid the realities of the situation. It is agreed that other factors besides enrollment numbers must be taken into account, but I would hope the Regents keep in mind the following:

It is the primary mission of our state university system to provide an education to students living in Montana.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It is a known fact that both Montana and the nation need more engineers, scientists, mathematicians for which MSU has a nationally recognized reputation for providing.