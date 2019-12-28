In an effort to provide more, much needed, police and fire protection for our city the City Council is proposing another public safety mill levy increase for the citizens of Billings to absorb once again. I would question how wisely our money is being spent given the fact that $2.46 million was recently appropriated for a new dog park on the West End, a project that a select few people will use. It seems always a shortage of money and the solution always seems to be an increase in homeowners' taxes.
I recently traveled through the states of Wyoming, Colorado, Arizona, Nevada and New Mexico. All of these states have a sales tax in excess of 6%. Billings is a shopping hub for surrounding states plus Canada. People love to come here and shop tax free while putting extra stress on our infrastructure and public safety services — local police, fire departments, and as a result our court system. Perhaps even as little as a 4% sales tax would be a better solution — and a more equitable distribution of the monetary burden.
You have free articles remaining.
Ken Eckerdt
Billings