We have just completed Reading Rocks 2019, our free summer reading program in the parks. We read with over 4,798 children and provided books to each child. Our volunteers stepped up and volunteered 598 hours of reading support.
In its 17th year, Reading Rocks provided literacy activities four days a week for six weeks, in five Billings area parks and two young family centers, and happily worked in conjunction with the school district’s free lunch program.
The purpose of Reading Rocks is to encourage low income children to read during the summer months. The widening gap during the elementary years in reading levels between middle and low income students can be attributed to the reading achievement losses that low income students experience during the summer months due to the lack of reading support and books at home.
We want to send a huge thank you to our donors, volunteers, community partners and students for making Reading Rocks 2019 a huge success!
Krista Hertz
Education Foundation
for Billings Public Schools