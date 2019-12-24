NOVA Center for the Performing Arts is halfway through our seventh season. We arrived at this point with the help and backing of many individuals and business sponsors. We thank those of you who attend performances, volunteer at the theater and contribute money. NOVA is more than a community theater. NOVA is a performing arts center. Individuals and groups can rent classrooms and theater space. Music and theater classes run year-round. NOVA is unique in its ability to be used by such a wide range of people and productions.
NOVA relies heavily on volunteers for every aspect of operations. NOVA’s hands-on staff, volunteers and board of directors are some of the most passionate and hardest working people we have ever known. Every day we work extremely hard to promote NOVA, keep the building clean, safe and ready for youth conservatory and adult classes as well as prepare for upcoming operas, plays and musical productions.
But we need your financial support to stay in business. Ticket sales provide only a small percentage of the budget. Please send in a donation, large or small, with your year-end giving. Your contribution will help. We hope you believe in NOVA, our staff and board of directors.
During this season of hope, giving and appreciation, we are grateful for your generous history of giving of your time and hard-earned money.
Please make NOVA, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, a priority and a necessary part of the Billings Community.
Dodie Rife
managing producer
Lucinda Stearns Butler
president, board of directors