By volunteering, donating and supporting the Adult Resource Alliance, you have empowered, protected and connected thousands of seniors in this community to the programs and services they need to maintain their independence and quality of life.
Your support has provided Meals on Wheels, lunches, transportation, information, volunteer opportunities and connections that nourished souls.
Thank you for providing hope and dignity to our senior neighbors and friends.
Your generosity inspires us and we treasure each one of you.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Mike Larson
executive director
Billings