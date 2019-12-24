Yellowstone River Parks Association’s accomplishments were numerous in 2019 thanks to volunteers and donors.
At John H. Dover Memorial Park, we installed another vaulted bathroom at Lois Point, completed the switchback trail, and refurbished limestone trails with the help of volunteers from Alternatives, Inc., Streeter Brothers Insurance, UPS, and local high school mountain bikers (under supervision of Kathy Aragon).
At the Montana Audubon Center, YRPA volunteers relocated and rebuilt the entryway with new signage.
At Norm’s Island, YPRA used grant monies to install two new vaulted bathrooms as a gift to our community.
At Four Dances Recreational Site, YRPA continues to pay for the caretaker by providing water and electricity to the site and enjoy our partnership with Bureau of Land Management.
At Joel’s Pond, volunteers from King of Glory Church and Rocky Mountain College students helped YRPA plant numerous trees and extend limestone trails and expanded our parking lot.
At Blue Creek fishing/boataAccess, aka Amanda Homestead Park, YRPA celebrated the grand opening. This fishing/boat access is a great example of how private and public partnerships work. YRPA looks forward to working on additional projects with the state of Montana in developing access along our amazing Yellowstone River.
At least 85% of all donations goes into our parks and trails. The remainder pays property taxes, insurance, equipment maintenance, and consultants. YRPA is all volunteer with no paid employees, and our support comes from donors and volunteers. This is why we are so successful!
Thank you, Billings!
Darryl S. Wilson
president, YRPA
Billings