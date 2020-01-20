We have major decisions to make in picking our candidates in Montana in the primary. My choice will be made on qualifications of the candidates.
I won't be voting for someone simply because they are endorsed by a national organization. I will not vote for someone simply based on gender. Our world is rapidly crashing down around us. We need well-qualified people to run against the Republicans who have created the mess our world is in now.
I will vote for the people I believe can stand up to the GOP candidates and win the elections. I will vote for people with experience in world affairs and security, veterans’ issues, agricultural issues and most importantly, climate change. I also will support a candidate who is morally sound and has no skeletons in his or her closet as those speak of vulnerability. As we sit on the verge of war due to President Donald Trump's actions, I want people in positions of power to protect not only Montana, but the whole world. Research your candidates thoroughly. Don't just read the headlines.
To those who say to me that I should support a woman because I am one, I say, in politics, I don't see gender. It's too important to have the most qualified people in such important positions. Think. Research thoroughly. Then vote as if your life depends on it, because it does.
Kay Carlson
Billings