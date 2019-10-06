John Armstrong will be a five-star addition to the city council. Armstrong was a board member of the BIRD board and contributed to many of the successful projects that improved the east end of Billings. His best attributes to the board were thoughtful, factual discussions. Another rare trait was the ability to go along with the majority decision when he voted against the issue. He immediately became an enthusiastic supporter. Armstrong will be thoughtful and dedicated to a cohesive city council.
Marty Connell
Billings