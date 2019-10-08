I first met John Armstrong five years ago when the water valves on our ditch system broke and resulted in a muddy mess in my yard. To my relief, he promptly came to help me dig out the mud and repair the system as a service to our neighborhood and at no charge to me. This is but a small example of his willingness to work hard and help others.
Armstrong is the most qualified candidate for Billings City Council Ward 1. He brings with him a solid business background and related skills, including positions on the North Park Neighborhood Task Force, revitalization districts, the Mayor’s Traffic Commission, and local committees.
As your new councilman, he will be a responsible and hard-working public servant; he will study initiatives and proposal in fine detail to come up with the most cost-effective, fiscally responsible, and mutually beneficial solutions. He knows how to bring projects in within budget and has experience in bidding, designing, managing and developing projects.
Please vote for John Armstrong for Ward 1. He will work hard and smart for the improvement of our city, the safety of our streets, and to secure a strong future for Billings and its residents.
Mae Woo
Billings