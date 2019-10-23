All council candidates are good citizens, working toward the usual economic expansion, safety, and use of tax dollars. However, only Carmelita Dominguez courageously supports a nondiscrimination ordinance. Laws may be on the books to sue over injustices, but an NDO expresses an attitude of goodwill, friendliness and sharing that goes much farther. Challengers, Billings has long been ready. It’s overdue. Please join me in voting for a very talented and experienced leader, Carmelita Dominguez.
Carol Green
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Billings