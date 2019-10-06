As Election Day approaches, I wanted to put my support behind a candidate for City Council Ward 2. I have known Randy Heinz for over 30 years. He has always shared common sense approaches to solving problems. He is committed to treating everyone fairly and respectfully. Randy will bring a positive and responsible representation to the council.
He will represent Ward 2 with enthusiasm and always putting his constituents’ views as his priority. He understands the needs and concerns of Heights residents, as well as the city as a whole, and his role in providing informed and fiscally conscious decisions for Billings today and the future.
He will bring that middle class working man and woman voice to the council. I would highly recommend a vote for Randy Heinz in Ward 2. If you want someone that will be dedicated to making Billings a better place to live and raise a family, then a vote for Randy is in your best interest, knowing that you will have a voice on decisions that affect us all. Vote in November, and bring some change and fresh views to the city council. Vote for Randy Heinz Ward 2.
Thomas Meyer
Billings