At the time I retired from the military as a doctor, I was well aware of the fact that I could be called to active duty until I was 75 years old. I actually was called to serve on active duty after I retired, in the latter part of 1990 for the Gulf War. My service during the Gulf War was quite different from my service in the Vietnam War. In Vietnam I was a very junior officer who got shot at virtually every time I flew. I spent my time serving in the Gulf War at a large military hospital in Georgia. At that time I was a senior military officer wearing a white coat while taking care of patients, many of whom were eventually sent overseas.
There was a candidate for U.S. Senate in 2018 by the name of Troy Downing who actually joined the military after 9/11 occurred. He was over 35 years old at the time he joined to fight the terrorists who had attacked our country. He will be on the ballot in 2020 and I suggest my fellow veterans vote for him. There will be a fellow named Cooney, a fellow named Fox and a fellow named Gianforte who could have served in the Gulf War but did not. Doing so probably would not fit their life style. All these gentlemen would love to be the commander of the Montana Army and Air Guard which they would be if elected governor.
I urge my fellow veterans to vote for Dr. Al Olszewski, a veteran, for governor. As all veteran voters know Montana has an open primary. I urge my fellow veterans to vote a straight veteran ticket in the primary election next year.
Dr. W. David Herbert
Billings