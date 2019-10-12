I have known Pam Purinton for several years and am certain that she is the best choice for the Ward 4 city council race. She is:
An excellent, proven leader I came to know her as a result of the various leadership positions she held in several organizations.
- Honest and fair.
- A hard worker — will follow through to get things done.
- Conservative — fiscally and socially.
- Not afraid to ask the tough questions — a good listener.
- Not afraid to make the tough decisions.
- Will vote to spend your tax dollars wisely.
- Woman of faith.
- Involved in our community.
If you want a fair, honest, proven leader that will listen to you and make the tough decisions to protect your interests, Pam Purinton is the obvious choice for City Council Ward 4.
Rep. Peggy Webb
Billings
House District 43