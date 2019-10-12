We have known Pam Purinton for decades. She is a good and faithful woman who understands city government's role is to provide the best possible array of city services such as police and ﬁre protection, parks and recreation, street maintenance, water and sewer, etc., within available resources, and not to be a battleground to contest the cultural issues of the day. She will be a dedicated and hard-working city council member. We heartily endorse her election.
Kate Murphy
Greg Murphy
Billings