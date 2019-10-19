A very important municipal election is happening on Nov. 5, so if you haven’t already done your research, it’s time to pay attention.
As a mother, worker and homeowner, I want the individuals who represent my family to not only understand the struggles we face, I also want them to listen to our concerns and the needs we have as Billings citizens. When it comes to the decisions that will affect our lives, the best results will come from a diverse group of people who authentically represent this community. There are currently only two women on the Billings City Council and no one under the age of 35. Does that seem like a reasonable representation of the people who are living and working in Billings? It absolutely does not.
That is why I enthusiastically support Kendra Shaw for Ward 1.
If you’ve been following her campaign, it’s obvious how well she listens, above all else. She will be an extraordinary leader because her mission isn’t to assert an agenda or to suppress any one group of people. Her mission is to listen to residents, to learn about the problems, and then to thoughtfully be a part of the solutions that this city is working toward.
You have free articles remaining.
Shaw is an advocate for small businesses, public safety, and building a vibrant city that attracts the workforce we desperately need.
Please vote for Kendra Shaw for city council Ward 1. And most importantly, please vote!
Hannah Olson
Billings