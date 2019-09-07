According to a newspaper clipping from The Billings Gazette, which is dated March 11, 1969, John A. Scott was “the first Negro to seek elective office in Billings.” In fact, from what I’ve been told, Mr. Scott was the first African American person to run for elected office in the entire state of Montana. Fifty years later, I am proud to support his grandson, Frederick J. Wilburn, who is running for Billings City Council in Ward 5.
I have known Frederick Wilburn for several years, both personally and professionally. During that time, I have watched him serve as a local leader in our labor unions, fighting for safer working conditions and just compensation for all. I have witnessed him raise two extraordinary young women — Karla, 13 and Britanna, 10 — who are poised to make a lasting impact on our community, just like their father, grandparents and great-grandparents.
As long as I’ve known Frederick, he has consistently worked overtime, all while remaining a dedicated single father. If there is one thing he’s not afraid of, it’s hard work. On top of his remarkable work ethic, Frederick has the passion, talent and wisdom to lead our city into its next chapter.
Vote Wilburn for Ward 5! A vote for Frederick is a vote for fairness, equity, collaboration and common sense on City Council. Ballots for the primary election are due Tuesday, Sept. 10, so don’t delay, vote Frederick Wilburn today.
Kari Boiter
Billings