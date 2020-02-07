Voters must change corrupt system

The impeachment and "trial" are over. Senators decided that President Trump’s actions were not worthy of removal from office. Most people agree that Trump did, in fact, withhold funds from Ukraine to obtain a political favor. How do you feel about that? I think it is corrupt. Some would say it is politics as usual. I say that it’s time for some ethics in politics.

In this democracy, Trump’s next “trial” will be in the election in November. At that time, we, the people will have an opportunity to be jurors. We will decide if corruption in politics is acceptable. Whether or not you agree with Trump’s actions as president, whether you like him or not, even though there have been corrupt politicians before him, even if you don’t know who else you could vote for, by casting a vote for Trump you are complicit in the corruption of politics. I say it's time for the American people to exercise our right to change the system.