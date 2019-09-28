Many thanks to community leaders for constructing sidewalks and trails for pedestrians and bicyclists. It’s great to see the variety of residents who use them daily.
We native Montana drivers could improve looking for walkers/runners/bikers in the pedestrian crossings. Last week took the cake. A male school bus driver sailed through the Shiloh/Broadwater roundabout without stopping for crosswalk occupants. An hour later, an adult female driving a “student driver” car sailed through the Shiloh/Grand roundabout (while talking on her cell phone).
Janice Munsell
Billings