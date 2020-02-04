We all use socialist benefits in America

Well I guess it’s open season on Socialists. Republican Party member Rodney Garcia should have a radio and TV show, call it “Sean on Steroids.” To help State Republican Rep. Garcia: You can tell socialists apart from the “others” because they drink tea and wear deodorant. They might easily be artists, musicians, writers, teachers, etc. For sure, short of not being shot on sight or sent to life in prison, they should wear special clothing or tattoos denoting they are socialists.