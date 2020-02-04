We all use socialist benefits in America

Well I guess it’s open season on Socialists. Republican Party member Rodney Garcia should have a radio and TV show, call it “Sean on Steroids.” To help State Republican Rep. Garcia: You can tell socialists apart from the “others” because they drink tea and wear deodorant. They might easily be artists, musicians, writers, teachers, etc. For sure, short of not being shot on sight or sent to life in prison, they should wear special clothing or tattoos denoting they are socialists.
Those programs that are paid from the people’s treasuries like the fire and police departments, all judicial departments, public education, parks and recreation, all military, disaster relief, regulation enforcement and regulation creators (i.e. politicians), all of these are socialist programs and they should all be shot down.
I’m a socialist like other socialists, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Albert Einstein, Picasso, Orwell, Hemmingway, Steinbeck, Keller, Debs, and I advocate voting for socialists. I understand as a drafted, combat wounded veteran I have a target on my back due to my lifelong-held beliefs... and I’m ready for the Rodney Garcias.
William Crain
Billings