We can come out of this stronger

Everyone needs to step up to the plate.

People who are lucky enough to still be employed need to give to the laid off. If you can give money. If you can't give blood. If not, do something else. Don't waste time feeling sorry for yourself. Do something to help. That is the American way. If we do, we will not only survive, but we will come out of this as a stronger, more compassionate nation.

Take care of yourself to prevent infection and spread to others. Remember that others are worse off than you. Buy groceries and medicines to keep yourself strong. You cannot help others if you don't take care of yourself, but do not hoard. That only makes the situation worse. Ask yourself what you can do and don't let it get you down. Remember, we are all in this together.

Andrew Laszlo

Billings

