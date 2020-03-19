We don't need a leftist Senate

You remember Sen. Chuck Schumer; he’s the guy who publicly threatened two Supreme Court justices at a rally in D.C. Old tearful Chuck wants to be Senate majority leader so bad, he can taste it. He’s downright jealous that Speaker Nancy Pelosi is getting all the camera time. And if he can help unseat Sen. Steve Daines, he will be one step closer to that goal. You can bet Schumer and the DNC will be pumping truckloads of money into this race. But if you think about it, do Schumer and the leftist liberals from back east represent what’s good for Montana? Gun control, open borders, illegal immigrant amnesty, Medicare for all, free college, reparations for slavery all at a cost they don’t want to discuss.