Bees are in trouble and we are all interconnected such that we need to do our part to prevent colony collapse disorder.
Neonicotinoids, or neonics, are a leading suspect in colony collapse disorder. These highly toxic pesticides poison bees' nervous systems and impact their ability to learn, reproduce and fight infections.
Large-scale bee deaths have a cascading effect on entire ecosystems. Hive collapse threatens the survival of plants, and the animals that rely on those plants as a food source — a pattern that disrupts the entire food chain.
Please, let us join states like Maryland, Connecticut and Vermont in passing laws banning consumer use of neonicotinoids.
Sarah Stewart
Gardiner