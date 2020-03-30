We need full transparency on Colstrip

Remember the story of the cowboy trying to sell his horse? He's chatting up his steed's strength and speed. Meanwhile, the prospective buyer notes that the old nag is lame and blind in one eye.
That's what's happening with NorthWestern Energy. They've made a tentative deal to buy another chunk of Colstrip. And they are touting the benefits of the deal. Meanwhile, the company is trying to shield from public view some critical information - operating and plant cleanup costs, for example. Costs that ratepayers will be billed for the next 20 years.
You have free articles remaining.
Our Public Service Commission is the state agency with the authority and responsibility to dig into the details of this transaction. They are the ones who can open the horse's mouth so ratepayers can check the teeth. Otherwise, it's impossible to know if this horse is worth it...even at the bargain basement cost of $1.
Let's ask the PSC to open the horse's mouth wide. Ahhhh! We need to get all the way back to see the wisdom teeth.
Dave Ashley
Helena
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!