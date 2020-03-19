We need Greg Gianforte's leadership

One of the many reasons why I am supporting Rep. Greg Gianforte for governor is the fact that he has proven his leadership abilities in the private sector. We have seen, through President Donald Trump, that successful businessmen approach problems differently. In short, they get things done. They also recognize that the solution to our difficulties does not hinge on government growth but on private sector growth and a free society.

After 16 years of Democrat control in the governor’s office, Montana has suffered as a result. Montanans carry a heavy tax burden that gets heavier every year. Violent crime is increasing at alarming rates, as a drug epidemic is destroying so many of our communities. All the while state government has grown exponentially. Conservative leadership is long overdue.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As a United States congressman, Gianforte has proven himself to be a staunch conservative, and supporter of President Trump. We need someone in the governor’s office who will be an ally to the president. Gianforte is the only candidate in this race who has developed that personal relationship, and can use it at home to help benefit all Montanans.

Successful businessmen pursue solutions differently than bureaucrats. Montana could use a little of that right now. Greg Gianforte is the right man for the job.