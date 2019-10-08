In a recent tweet, President Donald Trump included a quote from the Rev. Robert Jeffress, a member of the Trump Evangelical Advisory Board. It stated, “If the Democrats are successful in removing the President from office (which they will never be), it will cause a Civil War like fracture in this Nation from which our Country will never heal.”
I would like to suggest to Jeffress and Trump that “the fracture” has already begun. It is nearing the place where it cannot be repaired and is only exacerbated by comments such as this one and similar presidential tweets during the past few days. Trump is the only one who holds the key to lasting fracture or healing. It is not the Democrats.
We live in a country where one is presumed innocent until proven guilty. Trump says he’s innocent and we should believe him. He can demonstrate his innocence by releasing all relevant information and demanding that members of his staff do the same. The time for stonewalling, hiding information, ignoring subpoenas and telling minimal truths is over. It is only through truth and justice that our country can be great.
You have free articles remaining.
We want to trust our president and believe in the rule of law set forth by our constitution. Please, Mr. President, make our country great again by telling the whole truth and nothing but the truth.
Connie Gates
Helena