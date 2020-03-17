We're seeing socialism at work here

I just wanted to point out to those who love socialism and want it imposed on America, that we are seeing a preview here in Billings. The empty shelves where toilet paper once proudly sat. The need to drive around to numerous stores to find the precious commodity. The excitement and intrigue of beating your fellow shoppers to the last package in your part of town. Oh, yes, hand sanitizer too!

Some stores started limiting the amounts of both that people can buy. Socialism at work. Ahh, the exhilaration of everyone suffering together. The equality of shortages; today, toilet paper; tomorrow food, fuel and freedom of movement. Glorious! It reminds me of the stories about Venezuela we have seen in the last few years.

Venezuela was once one of the most prosperous, free and successful countries in South America. It embraced socialism over self-governance believing that would improve things in their country?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Why? Who knows? What they got was a failed state, a scarcity of or complete lack of all necessities, including clean water, medicine, and adequate food, empty store shelves, chaos, hunger, sickness, homelessness, lawlessness, disintegration of society, denial of freedom and loss of human dignity. It’s called equality in suffering.