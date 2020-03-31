We're used to social distancing in Montana

We're used to social distancing in Montana

On my dog walk this morning I happened across my neighbor who had just finished clearing the snow off of his driveway.

"Good morning," I hollered from across the street. "Happy Spring."

"Good morning," he replied from the middle of his driveway. "One thing about living in Eastern Montana, we're used to Social Distancing."

Hang in there, everyone, we're all in this together.

Eugene C. Wier

Colstrip



