We're used to social distancing in Montana

On my dog walk this morning I happened across my neighbor who had just finished clearing the snow off of his driveway.
"Good morning," I hollered from across the street. "Happy Spring."
You have free articles remaining.
"Good morning," he replied from the middle of his driveway. "One thing about living in Eastern Montana, we're used to Social Distancing."
Hang in there, everyone, we're all in this together.
Eugene C. Wier
Colstrip
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!