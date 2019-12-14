Here's what I want for Christmas:
A commander in chief (hereinafter CIC) who can attend a gathering of world leaders without embarrassing America by insulting our staunchest allies every time he opens his mouth. Why is he only civil to murderous despots like Erdogan, the Saudis, Putin, and any other dictators he happens to meet with?
A CIC who would beef up our cyber capabilities to ensure fair elections instead of encouraging Russia to once again hack into our election process.
A CIC who will not eventually crash our economy with his tariffs that put pressure on American consumers, not the countries he thinks he's punishing. Even with our taxpayer money going to farmers to help prop them up, it's not enough, and family farms are going under day by day — a completely avoidable situation.
A Senate Majority Leader who would quit stockpiling legislation passed by the House and sent to the Senate, where he has a McGee's closet full of almost 400 bills which he refuses to bring to the floor; feeding the untrue rant of the Tea Partiers that the House gets nothing done. Don't believe me? Moscow Mitch even laughs about being the grim reaper. You can google it for yourselves.
A CIC who refuses to let the NRA and Big Pharma and other lobbyists tell him what to do, in exchange for hefty donations that line his pockets and allow him to keep putting America's children at risk of being shot in their classrooms or dying for lack of medicines that could keep them alive.
A CIC who stops dismantling our institutions of long standing, like the State Department, diplomatic service, the EPA, Dept. of Agriculture and more, and listens to the few experts he still has in the administration instead of using a playbook crafted by enemies of our democracy.
A CIC who shows compassion instead of tossing hundreds of thousands of people off food stamps. This is about to happen, as if there weren't already enough children in our country who don't get enough to eat. Think about that. And maybe a CIC who fires Stephen Miller, the architect of the horrendous caging of children and other refugees at our borders.
In other words, a leader who, for once in his self-absorbed life, might at least try to behave as though he deserves the office he occupies, and puts the American people first instead of in harm's way. I know, I've just described miracles that will doubtless not come to pass, but we can all dream — that, at least, for now, is free.
Paula Dee
Lovell, Wyo.