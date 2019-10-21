On a recent trip to Yellowstone National Park I was appalled to learn from our guide that there is a wilderness zone surrounding the park where trophy hunting of wolves is allowed from September through March. Furthermore, because of this time frame, pregnant females can be shot.
How ironic that an ideal paradise for all wild creatures is surrounded by brutality in the form of hunters. What is this hatred of wolves? The vast majority of Americans love wolves. How can the legislators of Montana allow this barbarity by a few heartless hunters? The people should be made aware of this cruelty bestowed on such a beautiful animal. They should be mad.
Linda Pizzolla
Flushing, New York