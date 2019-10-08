What’s with the Democrats and the mainstream media? We finally have a president who is doing good things for our country, and they fight him every step of the way, trumping up false charges which the press repeats as if it were the gospel truth.
Do they want us to regress as a nation and go back to a poor economy and develop socialistic ways? Do they want our military to be unprepared? Does it help or hurt our nation to give up our Judeo Christian values? Whatever happened to honesty and respect, and the Constitution? And law and order?
Think about it. What kind of country do you want your children and grandchildren to inherit?
Pat Schoessler
Billings