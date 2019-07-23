Independence of our country was 250 years ago.
The civil war was 160 years ago.
Wounded Knee was 120 years ago.
Mai Lai was 60 years ago.
Do people really want to make this country great "again?"
How about starting with a simple human gesture of sympathy and understanding for the humans involved in the history of this country. Why can't the greatest country on Earth give all of its citizens a reasonable opportunity to have a higher education and the security of having their health cared for?
Are we so enamored with power and capital that we forget what it means to be a decent human being? My vote is to not forget what made this country great, and to level a playing field that has never been level. Starting with a free college education and health care for all!
Chad Rukstad
Billings