Sen. Steve Daines has introduced a resolution against socialism in this country but if he had half the intelligence to investigate he would find that the citizens of Montana benefit from a form of socialism. We would have no hospitals in this state without the help of federal tax dollars. We would have few paved roads in Montana without federal tax dollars, just look the next time you drive by a road project a see how much Montana contributes and how much the federal government does. Our schools, borders, law enforcement and military all get federal tax dollars to some degree and so the Daines catchphrase is a little misleading.
I would suggest he look up the word dictatorship and see if it hits a little closer to home and maybe he could provide an example there.
Larry Jensen
Plentywood