What the 'R' really stands for

I could not help but laugh when I read about state Sen. Scott Sales advocating mail-in ballots in the primary. While I totally support voter access, it seems the very men who have at every step striven to make access as difficult as possible have had a change of heart. The explanation is pretty obvious: Just substitute a different word beginning with “R” for "reliable," and it becomes crystal clear! Hypocrisy at its finest! Other states have changed to 100% mail-in ballots, but of course they are all blue states.
The general election is still months off, and many of these "reliable voters" are in the highest risk group. More ventilators are needed to save "reliable voters," and perhaps a triage system that includes party affiliation. Perhaps these same voters should be allowed to cast ballots many months in advance of the general election, just in case! The pool of "reliable voters" is rapidly shrinking.
You have free articles remaining.
I find it difficult not to be cynical under the circumstances.
Howard Wilkinson
Melville
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!