What the 'R' really stands for

I could not help but laugh when I read about state Sen. Scott Sales advocating mail-in ballots in the primary. While I totally support voter access, it seems the very men who have at every step striven to make access as difficult as possible have had a change of heart. The explanation is pretty obvious: Just substitute a different word beginning with “R” for "reliable," and it becomes crystal clear! Hypocrisy at its finest! Other states have changed to 100% mail-in ballots, but of course they are all blue states.