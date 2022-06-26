When did threatening violence become okay

At what point did it become alright to threaten, or perpetrate damage to property, or bodily harm when one disagrees with a legal, legislative decision without legal consequences ? The destruction of property and life & limb in 2020 "Summer of Love", Portland Oregon, etc.

Now we have serious threats of Supreme Court and justices, D.C. Legislature, or pro-life offices because certain groups of people disagree with the legal decisions handed down. When will the legal system, city/state administrators throughout the nation stand up for, support and carry out the law in these cases instead of letting criminals off the hook for destruction to property and body?

What kind of society are we living in and leaving to our future people ? Do we really want to live in a society that supports lawlessness, destruction to people, property, and the fabric our nation was founded on ? It is time we the voters, taxpayers come together and make our voices heard in the ballot box what kind of world we want to live in. One of law & order, principles, or one of no accountability no matter who you are. A world where law and justice applies to everyone no matter what station in life one comes from.

I say again, we the people have a voice in what happens, or doesn't happen in our society. Evil persists when good people stand by and do nothing to change it.

Rene Azpeitia

Billings

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0