Where's the outrage?

Taxpayers shelled out another $3.4 million to send President Donald Trump, the ultimate hypocrite, to Florida Super Bowl weekend. There he hosted a Super Bowl watch party for paying guests at his for-profit International Golf Club in West Palm Beach.

During the national anthem at Trump’s Super Bowl watch party, a video, which can be found on the Miami Herald’s website, shows attendees, including Melania and her teenage son, standing with hands over their hearts while Trump clowns around gesturing and pointing at people. Then as “The Star Spangled Banner” crescendos, Trump, with hands in the air, whirls and twirls them around mocking the conducting of the performance.

Remember Trump’s disparaging NFL players for kneeling during the national anthem in protest to police shootings of black Americans and leading a furious right wing condemnation of them? As for Trump’s mocking of the national anthem and blatant squandering of taxpayers’ money, don’t hold your breath waiting for conservative outrage.

Terry Hanson

Miles City

