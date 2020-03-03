Who cares where they were born?

For those Montanans obsessed with only supporting political candidates whose ancestral roots go back several generations, please read on. There is information for all sides and parties.

According to the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association 2019-2020 Congressional Directory, six Republican and seven Democrat governors were born outside the states they represent.

Twenty-three Republican and 21 Democrat senators were born elsewhere as well as two Independents.

In the House, 98 Democrat and 68 Republicans were born elsewhere.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Some people of note are Senators Mitch McConnell, Rand Paul, Steve Daines, Ted Cruz, Mitt Romney, and Congresspersons Greg Gianforte and Liz Cheney.

Democrats of note are Senators Elizabeth Warren and Cory Booker, and Congresspersons Nancy Pelosi, Maxine Waters, John Lewis, Ilhan Omar, as well as Independent Senator Bernie Sanders. Two of Montana’s and all of Wyoming’s officials were born elsewhere.

Of course, for those so obsessed, how can they vote of anyone not Native American?

Craig Blom

Billings

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0