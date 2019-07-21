I am a 76-year-old married, Caucasian, political independent and serious Christian. However, I am very puzzled and troubled by the evangelical Christian support for Trump. As evangelicals, I admire you for your zeal for the faith and service in the name of Christ.
However, how can you support Donald Trump? When Bill Clinton strayed in his affair with Monica Lewinsky your churches were justifiably appalled at his behavior. However, even after Trump has been exposed for his numerous sexual indiscretions, his profane manner, his free-wheeling attitude of openly insulting others (some of whom are officials of other governments), and his generally corrupted moral standards, you seem to turn a blind eye to all of this and continue in your support of him.
Please, someone help me understand these seeming contradictions.
George Sorensen
Billings