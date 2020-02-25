Why is Montana dismantling pension plans?

Defined benefit pensions are not only good for workers and taxpayers, they're also good for the economy, generating significant amounts of economic activity nationally each year. This means that retired teachers, librarians, police officers, and other public employees are not just saving their money; they're putting it back into the local economy through their purchases.

Almost two-thirds of the revenue of public pensions comes from investment earnings, which is why the taxpayer dollar invested in a public pension fund has such an outsized impact. Instead of just sitting in a savings account for 30 years, the funds are managed and invested by professionals who work throughout that period to ensure their growth. Research has found that defined benefit pension plans earn higher investment returns than 401(k)-style defined contribution plans.

That is why it is so frustrating to see Rep. Jim Hamilton and Rep. Tom Burnett working together to dismantle Montana's public pensions.