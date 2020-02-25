Why is Montana dismantling pension plans?

Defined benefit pensions are not only good for workers and taxpayers, they're also good for the economy, generating significant amounts of economic activity nationally each year. This means that retired teachers, librarians, police officers, and other public employees are not just saving their money; they're putting it back into the local economy through their purchases.
Almost two-thirds of the revenue of public pensions comes from investment earnings, which is why the taxpayer dollar invested in a public pension fund has such an outsized impact. Instead of just sitting in a savings account for 30 years, the funds are managed and invested by professionals who work throughout that period to ensure their growth. Research has found that defined benefit pension plans earn higher investment returns than 401(k)-style defined contribution plans.
That is why it is so frustrating to see Rep. Jim Hamilton and Rep. Tom Burnett working together to dismantle Montana's public pensions.
What evidence does Hamilton have that Montana's public pensions need an overhaul? Pension experts advising PERS, TRS, and the Montana Board of Investments, regularly analyzing these two systems conclude Montana's pensions are in good health. Employer and employee contributions are being made. Market investments are generating solid rates of return. The systems amortize on an acceptable level. Benefits are being paid. What's the problem here?
Opponents of defined benefit pensions often point to low annual investment returns of recent years as a major reason to gut these plans. But what they are forgetting is that pensions are long-term investments that have positive long-term effects on the economy. Pensions serve as important economic stabilizers during a downturn in the financial markets. Pension benefits will continue to be paid, and retirees will continue to spend their benefit on necessary items like food and medicine, providing a much-needed source of direct spending during an economic downturn.
Representatives Hamilton and Burnett should be working to serve the people of Montana instead of using tainted data to dismantle our public pensions.
Jim Larson
secretary-treasurer, Teamsters Union Local #190
Billings