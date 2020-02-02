Will Daines protect river?

One of the hallmarks of life in Montana has always been local folks from different backgrounds working to address local issues. These processes build community and lead to lasting solutions. Beginning in 2005, the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Project brought together groups and individuals interested in recreation, timber and conservation to find ways to conserve these values in key tributaries of the Blackfoot River while pursuing economic growth.

The North Fork of the Blackfoot, along with Monture Creek, Morrell Creek and the West Fork Clearwater River make up some of the most pristine fisheries and prime fishing locations in the world. These areas influence the entire Blackfoot River Valley and determine the overall health of this watershed in addition to protecting key bull trout and westslope cutthroat trout populations.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Protecting the communities that use this land is vital to the long term health of the Blackfoot ecosystem, and Senator Tester’s Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act would do just that. Despite broad support from Montanans, Senator Daines has yet to help move this important legislation across the finish line. Montana’s anglers are relying on Senator Daines to help move this legislation forward to protect the Blackfoot River for future generations to enjoy.

Harvey Nyberg

Lewistown

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0