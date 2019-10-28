My good friend David Orser is not an easy man to persuade. He is famous for saying: “I need facts,” or “Show me the facts,” or “I’ll wait for the facts.” And this puts David and, I hope, most Montanans way ahead of Rep. Greg Gianforte who has already claimed that the impeachment hearings are a “sham” before he has heard the facts.
Frankly, I wasn’t expecting that any of us would see the facts and corroborating evidence that President Donald Trump shook down or extorted the Ukrainian president to get dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden even after we had all seen the transcript that said “I need a favor though.”
Trump literally holds all the cards. All of the evidence is in the hands of the U.S. government and all of the people involved work for the U.S. government. And he made it very clear that our government wasn’t cooperating. They were invoking “executive privilege,” refusing to respond to subpoenas and ordering government employees not to appear before Congress. This stonewalling is tantamount to claiming the Fifth, something Trump has said only guilty people do.
Fortunately for the rule of law, our democracy and the American peoples’ right to know, a significant number of career government professionals are so alarmed by the Trump administration’s treatment of Ukraine they are risking their careers and defying orders. What we know of their testimony has countered all of the administration’s claims. Trump will be impeached. Will Gianforte put the facts before his politics?
Art Foeste
Billings