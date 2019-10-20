I seem to recall in the early 1990s, Montana State University looked at circumventing the conditions on property it accepted as gifts, like the famous Isabelle Johnson ranch, when MSU determined it could not actually adhere to the stipulations about how it could be used. So it sought ways to evade the conditions that proved cumbersome. MSU, like many institutions, often seemed eager to accept a gift without considering how it could handle the expenses involved afterward. Fortunately MSU was thwarted in its efforts to sell Isabelle’s ranch to an outfit that wanted to subdivide it. Finally Isabelle’s ranch could be sold to someone who could adhere to her conditions and it has become a large part of Tippet Rise, an event center and sculpture park, that adds a great benefit to the Absarokee area and, actually, the world.
Now I read that Yellowstone Art Museum, the board of which I served on until recently, is taking up the delicate matter that it, too, seemed anxious to accept a gift without realizing — although one would think it would have been considered — the cost to maintain and preserve the Virginia Snook gift of her family’s Will James collection. Its current leadership seems poised to find a flaw in the terms of the gift so it can wiggle free of its cost after they willingly accepted the gift. The argument that only by loaning the collection or portions of it out to other institutions to make it pay may be valid, but there is something unseemly about the alacrity with which gifts and bequests are hungrily gobbled up but somehow cause financial indigestion.
Be wary, gift takers. As moms always caution: Don’t let your eyes be bigger than your stomach.
Dan Burkhart
Fishtail